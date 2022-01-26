Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of CADE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.41. 23,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,542. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

