Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of CADE traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.