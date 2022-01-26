Cadre Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Cadre stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 43,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,534. Cadre has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15.

Get Cadre alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDRE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.