California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.66 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -93.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day moving average of $163.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

