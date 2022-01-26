California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14 Million Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CACI International were worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CACI. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 5.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 83.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $267.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.18 and a fifty-two week high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

