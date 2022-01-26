California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 78,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after acquiring an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

