California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,849 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,261,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

