California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Zai Lab by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,926 shares of company stock worth $1,244,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $187.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. Research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZLAB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.32.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.