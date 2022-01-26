California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 366 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,270 shares of company stock worth $9,340,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $265.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.01 and its 200 day moving average is $287.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

