California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.06%.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

