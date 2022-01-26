California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,082 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,596,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Teradata by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 171,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Teradata by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after acquiring an additional 203,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teradata by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,620,000 after acquiring an additional 220,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

NYSE:TDC opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

