California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $447,984.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $1,127,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,900 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $173,862.00.

NYSE CRC opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in California Resources by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

