California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded to Neutral by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

CWT stock opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.18.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

