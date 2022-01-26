Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $21.12

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.12, but opened at $19.76. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 617 shares trading hands.

CALT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

