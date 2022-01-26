Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. 537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,888. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

