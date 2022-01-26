Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.42. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $642.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CATC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

