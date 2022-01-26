Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.42. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $642.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CATC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile
Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
