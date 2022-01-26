Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Camden National stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $750.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.29. Camden National has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 97.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Camden National by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Camden National by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

