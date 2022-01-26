Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,540. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

