Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.06

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$36.06 and last traded at C$36.15, with a volume of 22429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.35.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CSFB raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.38.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 68.13.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total value of C$362,041.90. Also, Senior Officer Pat Sherlock sold 44,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$2,718,256.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,105.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,076 shares of company stock worth $4,028,522.

Canada Goose Company Profile (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.