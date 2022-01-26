Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDPYF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

