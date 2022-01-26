Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$36.39 and last traded at C$40.57. 18,381 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 6,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$854.26 million and a P/E ratio of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.81.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

