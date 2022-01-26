Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CNI opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.74.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.