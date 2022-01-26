Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$167.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNR. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$153.82.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$154.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$159.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$149.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

