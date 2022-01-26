Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.77

Shares of Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

