Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. 574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,837. The stock has a market cap of $467.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $29.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCBG shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 73.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

