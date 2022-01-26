Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report $5.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.86 and the lowest is $4.72. Capital One Financial posted earnings of $7.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $19.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.37 to $23.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $22.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after buying an additional 576,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.92. The stock had a trading volume of 344,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

