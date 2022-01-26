Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $149.76. The stock had a trading volume of 177,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,186. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

