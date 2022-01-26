Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

COF stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.96. 76,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,186. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.