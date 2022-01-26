Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COF stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 237,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,186. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.22.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.