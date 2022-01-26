Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.
COF stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 237,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,186. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
