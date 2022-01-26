Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.15. 226,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,186. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

