Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of SLB opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 447.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

