Capri (CPRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

