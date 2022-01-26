Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target decreased by analysts at Maxim Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 306.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

CRDF stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

