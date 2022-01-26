Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 47,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 30,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.