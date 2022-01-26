CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.37

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.37 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 3662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CareDx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in CareDx by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after buying an additional 145,175 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

