CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,282 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.