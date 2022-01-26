Carmignac Gestion Buys 6,491 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after buying an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $129,027,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.45.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TRU traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.96. 1,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

