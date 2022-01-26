Carmignac Gestion Invests $49.31 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 320,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.44.

BIDU traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

