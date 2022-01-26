Carmignac Gestion Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VMware by 1,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after buying an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

