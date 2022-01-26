Carmignac Gestion Purchases 6,099 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $134,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock traded up $13.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,210. The company has a market cap of $346.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.94.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

