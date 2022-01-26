Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Separately, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

