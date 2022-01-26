Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,772 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $172,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 73.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

