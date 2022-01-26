Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

