Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.74.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $146.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.47. Carvana has a twelve month low of $130.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

