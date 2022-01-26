Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.94

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 1399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

