Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Truist Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.86). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

