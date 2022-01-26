Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 101.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 534,467 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 178.8% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

