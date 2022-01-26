CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $9.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.81.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in CEMEX by 36.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after buying an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $50,820,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,930 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 876.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares during the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. 388,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.