Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Royal Bank of Canada

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNA. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 58 ($0.78) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 70.93 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 75.24 ($1.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.28. The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

