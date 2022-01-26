Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.20

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 3742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

